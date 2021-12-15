 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ella Brinkmann, senior, Borgia
0 comments

Ella Brinkmann, senior, Borgia

  • 0

A two-time All-Metro performer, this 5-foot-8 outside hitter blasted 4.88 kills a game as the go-to hitter for the Knights. Brinkmann was also a leader in serve-receive and put up 221 digs. She has signed with Maryville University.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News