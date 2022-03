W hen 8 p.m. March 15 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

If there’s an award for the best tour name, we’d vote for Elle King’s “Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour.” “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is the name of King’s new single with Miranda Lambert. The tour visits the Pageant next week. By Kevin C. Johnson