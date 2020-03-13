My uncle just recently died at the age of 96. He was in fairly good health up until about the last 6 months. He had some bad days and nights right before his final days, and I had heard how Ellen would go and care for him, wash him, dress him, help as much as she could until he was finally admitted into the hospital and then Hospice was brought in for him. My mom (his sister) went to see him at the hospital right before his passing. His entire family was there, including Ellen. She was busy making sure he was comfortable, going getting fresh linens, adjusting him in bed, checking with the nurses, assisting them as much as possible.
As I watched and observed, I thought, here she is on one of her few days off, and doing what looks like just came so natural to her. And I thought, how lucky my uncle and his family were to have her there, caring for him. Then I thought, how lucky anyone was who had Ellen be their nurse at any time in the last 30 plus years. I could tell her kindness came from within her, and not just because he was part of her family. It was what she was and she gave her best for anyone. It takes special people to be a nurse, but it takes dedication, heart and soul to be a very special nurse. I know Ellen is one of them.