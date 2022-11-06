Elliott, Paula Jayne (nee Pitts) died peacefully, on November 2nd, 2022 at age 73. Beloved wife of the late Philip Elliott. Cherished Mother of Grant (Susan) and Adam (Colleen) Elliott. Dear Grandmother of Carly, Courtney, Savannah and Auggie Elliott. Dear sister to Chris (Marc) Reinemann and loving sister-in-law and Aunt. Paula was born on April 3, 1949 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She moved with her family to Saint Louis in 1963. Paula graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1967 from Kirkwood High School in 1967 and completed her undergraduate degree from Southwest Missouri State and Masters in Education from Lindenwood University. Paula taught high school business in the Parkway School District for over 20 years. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. Services: A celebration of Paula's life will be held at Chapel Hill Mortuary (10301 Big Bend Blvd, Kirkwood), on Tues. Nov. 22 at 11 a.m., visitation 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
Elliot, Paula Jayne
