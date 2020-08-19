Elote Salad

Yield: 4 servings

2 ears corn

2 teaspoons butter (²⁄³ tablespoon)

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sour cream

½ cup queso fresco, crumbled

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 ⁄8 teaspoon cayenne

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 small chicken breasts, cooked, optional

Lettuce

1. Cut the kernels off the corn. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add corn and cook, stirring frequently, until most kernels have small brown spots, about 20 minutes.

2. Mix together the corn, mayonnaise, sour cream, cheese, chili powder, cayenne and lime juice. If using, cut the chicken into small pieces.

3. Place 4 portions of lettuce on plates. If using chicken, place on lettuce. Top with corn mixture.

Per serving: 368 calories; 19g fat; 7g saturated fat; 127mg cholesterol; 36g protein; 16g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; 2g fiber; 257mg sodium; 8mg calcium

Recipe by Daniel Neman

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.