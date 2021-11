When 12-4 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Elsah, tickets may be picked up at Elsah Civic Center, 51 Mill Street • How much free, reservations required • More info historicelsah.org/tour

Four historic buildings in the village of Elsah will open their doors for this holiday walk, where holiday store windows are also decorated to entice shoppers to cross off their lists. Carolers will also stroll the village, and two churches will offer musical concerts.