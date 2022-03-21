 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elton John

Elton John at Enterprise Center

Elton John performs in 2018 for a sold-out crowd at Enterprise Center.

• Blacktop Mojo, 7:30 p.m. March 26, Red Flag (3040 Locust Street), $18, etix.com

• Sevendust “Animosity Tour” with Tetrarch, Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m. March 26, the Factory, $29-$52, ticketmaster.com

• St. Paul & the Broken Bones “The Alien Coast Tour” with Wyatt Waddell, 8 p.m. March 26, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com

• Johnnyswim “The Johnnyswim Show” with Katelyn Tarver, 8 p.m. March 27, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com

• Belmont, Super American, Young Fountain, 93FeetofSmoke, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $18, etix.com

• Baby Keem “The Melodic Blue Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. March 29, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo, 8 p.m. March 29, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Cassadee Pope, 8 p.m. March 29, Old Rock House, $29.50, etix.com 

• Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” 8 p.m. March 30, Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue), $252-$1,021, ticketmaster.com

• Melissa Aldana, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 31, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 1-2, 6:30 p.m. April 3, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org

