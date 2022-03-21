Elton John performs in 2018 for a sold-out crowd at Enterprise Center.
• Blacktop Mojo, 7:30 p.m. March 26, Red Flag (3040 Locust Street), $18, etix.com • Sevendust “Animosity Tour” with Tetrarch, Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m. March 26, the Factory, $29-$52, ticketmaster.com • St. Paul & the Broken Bones “The Alien Coast Tour” with Wyatt Waddell, 8 p.m. March 26, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com • Johnnyswim “The Johnnyswim Show” with Katelyn Tarver, 8 p.m. March 27, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com • Belmont, Super American, Young Fountain, 93FeetofSmoke, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $18, etix.com • Baby Keem “The Melodic Blue Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. March 29, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com • The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo, 8 p.m. March 29, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
Ex-wife accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse
The bat, man: Cardinals Goldschmidt swings new lab-designed, custom-crafted bat worth the weight
Editorial: Uncomfortable questions abound about the untimely death of Cora Faith Walker
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
On heels of St. Louis ‘Bachelor,’ the next ‘Bachelorette’ is from O’Fallon, Ill.
Tipsheet: Braves add Olson, turn page on fan favorite Freeman
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Editorial: Hawley goes for the jugular against the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee
Two families enjoy common room, private space in Washington, Mo., home
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
Mizzou prepared to hire Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, pending Board approval
Media Views: Baseball broadcasts will be Buck-less for first time in decades. Joe Buck discusses his big move.
French: A mysterious death leads to threats and insults from the mayor's father
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search • Cassadee Pope, 8 p.m. March 29, Old Rock House, $29.50, etix.com • Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” 8 p.m. March 30, Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue), $252-$1,021, ticketmaster.com • Melissa Aldana, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 31, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 1-2, 6:30 p.m. April 3, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
