Among the many amazing qualities nurse Ellie possesses, the one that stands out the most is her compassion. She genuinely cares about her patients, her coworkers, her superiors, and the hospital she works for. All nurses deserve praise and recognition for the hard work they accomplish on a daily basis, but this nurse especially. She will go above and beyond what is expected of her to ensure that patients are receiving quality care and that their families are also comfortable. No matter what life throws at this nurse, she always comes out on top—and that’s what makes her a star.
Elvira M.
