Embassy Suites Indianapolis North

 

Where visited: Indianapolis North

Rewards program: Hilton 

Cost: $108

More info: tinyurl.com/y5qpzuoh

With an elegant lobby and a dramatic atrium, this hotel feels like a step up from many others on this list. Each room is a suite with a living area opening to the atrium and a bathroom and kitchenette separating it from the bedroom (with a door) in the back. It's a lot of space for a family to spread out, especially when you put the kids in the front room. The hotel also offers free breakfast (with an omelet station!) and a complimentary evening reception with snacks and free drinks. 