Where visited: Indianapolis North
Rewards program: Hilton
Cost: $108
More info: tinyurl.com/y5qpzuoh
With an elegant lobby and a dramatic atrium, this hotel feels like a step up from many others on this list. Each room is a suite with a living area opening to the atrium and a bathroom and kitchenette separating it from the bedroom (with a door) in the back. It's a lot of space for a family to spread out, especially when you put the kids in the front room. The hotel also offers free breakfast (with an omelet station!) and a complimentary evening reception with snacks and free drinks.