Emily has been a bedside nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon for a little over 2 years. In this short time she has tremendously contributed to the care of her patients. Her skills have rapidly progressed, as she frequently cares for trauma and cardiothoracic surgical patients, and is now enrolled in training for ECMO and relief charge. Her passion for nursing and her inner strength is apparent in her daily work. She cares for her patients as if they were her own. I respect her not only as a sister, but as a colleague. Her deep desire to advocate for her patients is palpable and inspiring, while her positive attitude radiates throughout her department.
Emily R.
Related to this story
Most Popular
What does it take to get tested for coronavirus in Missouri? The bar is high.
Add Old Navy, Gap, Build-A-Bear, Banana Republica to retailers temporarily shutting down.
Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.
Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.
American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.
-
- 13 min to read
Rolling updates as the new coronavirus roils the hospitality industry.
The Victory Church day care's director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.
The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.