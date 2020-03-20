Emily R.
0 comments

Emily R.

  • 0
NursesLogo_noPD

Emily has been a bedside nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon for a little over 2 years. In this short time she has tremendously contributed to the care of her patients. Her skills have rapidly progressed, as she frequently cares for trauma and cardiothoracic surgical patients, and is now enrolled in training for ECMO and relief charge. Her passion for nursing and her inner strength is apparent in her daily work. She cares for her patients as if they were her own. I respect her not only as a sister, but as a colleague. Her deep desire to advocate for her patients is palpable and inspiring, while her positive attitude radiates throughout her department.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports