The Emma Kunz House was built in 1852 and is a place to explore daily domestic life of the working class in the Victorian age. Built for plasterer Jacob Krill and his wife, Nancy, the brick cottage showcases a typical German street house from the time period of immigrant laborers. The house is named after Emma Kunz, the last resident of the house, who lived there for 77 years.
A parlor, hall, bedroom, buttery, kitchen and dining room are all on display.
Where 602 Fulton Street, Belleville • Hours Tours are by appointment only • How much Suggested donation of $6 for adults, $3 for children • More info 618-234-0600; stcchs.org