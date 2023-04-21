Emmert, James Allan, Jr. died Monday, April 17, 2023. Beloved husband of Joan Lamy Emmert, dear father of Margaret Capriglione (Dennis) and James Allan Emmert, III (Michelle), beloved grandfather of Matthew and Sarah Capriglione and John and Christopher Emmert. James was born on July 13, 1934 to James and Bernice Emmert and was the dear brother of Catharine Emmert Regen (the late Barney) and the late Elizabeth Emmert Allor. Memorials may be made to either the Salvation Army or the APA of Missouri.