End of the trail

GH: It feels like the episode is winding to a close. (Please?) Billy Sr. and Christi ride down a gravel road in an old-timey wagon pulled by a team of Clydesdales. This so far is the most Anheuser-Busch thing that has happened!

“What a beautiful day,” Billy says, signaling the end and also reminding us of what little has transpired. The horses pull the wagon to a nonspecific plot of land, which Billy says is where the brewery will be, “overlooking this beautiful lake on this great farm.”

Christi is glad that the new brewery will be a place where “everybody can come back to, so they don’t leave. … They grow so fast.”

I think that place already exists. It’s filled with mother-child portraits.

BO: This is actually really cool that Patriarch knows how to drive a wagon pulled by Clydesdales! What’s not cool is this conversation in which Christi talks about her vision of the future, which includes the kids never leaving home apparently.

“Good job, Daddy,” she says. They kiss. Instead of a Kräftig count, we should consider a cringe count. My face hurts from cringing.

GH: I’ll drink to that.

