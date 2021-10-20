St. Louis has never been the biggest market for large scale Latin music tours, so it was no big shock when Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining tour skipped the market. Still, we think an Enterprise Center date could have paid off nicely. The extra burn is that Iglesias’ bassist is St. Louis native DeeFlat Major (Douglas Collier). Some of the remaining dates on the tour, which kicked off in September, include Dallas, TX. (Nov. 3), Houston. TX. (Nov. 5) and San Antonio, TX (Nov. 6) before heading to the West Coast.