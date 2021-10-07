 Skip to main content
Ensemble Dal Niente
Ensemble Dal Niente

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $15-$20 • More info 314-935-6543; music.wustl.edu

In what promises to be an evening of challenging new music, Ensemble Dal Niente, a large, Chicago-based contemporary music collective, teams with improvisational saxophone great (and 1999 MacArthur Fellow) Ken Vandermark to perform the world premiere of “Last Trane to Clover Five,” a new composition by Roscoe Mitchell. Also on the program are “Cult of Electromagnetic Connectivity” by Nicole Mitchell, Wang Lu’s “After Some Remarks by CW on his Work” and Anthony Braxton’s “Composition Nos. 193 + 228.” Clean out your ears and open up your mind for this one. By Daniel Durchholz

 

