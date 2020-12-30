 Skip to main content
Enterprise Financial -28%
Like other banks, Clayton-based Enterprise Financial earned some nice fees from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. A bigger loan-loss provision and lower interest rates, though, contributed to a 29% profit decline through the first nine months of 2020. Enterprise's big strategic move was the purchase of Seacoast Commerce Bank, with offices in San Diego and Las Vegas.

