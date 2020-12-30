Enterprise Financial -28%

Like other banks, Clayton-based Enterprise Financial earned some nice fees from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. A bigger loan-loss provision and lower interest rates, though, contributed to a 29% profit decline through the first nine months of 2020. Enterprise's big strategic move was the purchase of Seacoast Commerce Bank, with offices in San Diego and Las Vegas.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
