62-year-old python at St. Louis Zoo lays eggs — apparently without male help

A 62-year-old ball python at the St. Louis Zoo laid seven eggs this summer, and keepers have questions.

First of all, she hasn’t been with a male ball python in at least 15 years. And second, ball pythons usually lay eggs at a much younger age, at around 4 to 6 years old.

“She’d definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history,” to lay eggs, said Mark Wanner, a zoological manager of herpetology at the zoo. In fact, she’s the oldest snake ever documented in a zoo.

The python laid the eggs July 23.

Three of the eggs remain in an incubator, in a different area of the Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium from the snake. Two of the eggs were culled for genetic sampling, and snakes inside two other eggs did not survive.

The genetic sampling will show whether they were reproduced sexually or asexually, called facultative parthenogenesis. The snakes are also known to store sperm for delayed fertilization.

It’s unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. Komodo dragons do so, and so do several species of rattlesnakes, said Wanner.