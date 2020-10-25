A mecca for the misfits: The City Museum dazzled from the start

Christman and Cassilly are two artists out of the same pod.

So up there, wobbling around on the roof of what was once the shoe warehouse, is Cassilly. From the camera angle you can't see the gleam in his eyes. But there's a gleam, almost radioactive, as his creative brain is usually churning like a critter in a squirrel cage.

Case in point. On his way to the rooftop, standing at the midpoint of the fifth-level glass-block skyway, one of nine skyways linking the two 10-story buildings, Cassilly pauses and looks west.

"At least you know you're not in Chesterfield," he says, glancing at the gritty urban vista of Lucas Avenue: loft buildings, warehouses, wrought-iron fire escapes and brick alleyways.

He has plans for the skyways, which in the late afternoon offer a spectacular light show as the sun sets in the west. Cassilly wants a neon light show for the walkways, illuminating the night, showing the way to the City Museum.

Up here, you can catch a glimpse of Cassilly's serpentine parking-lot fence, and more of his "treasures" - huge objects from demolished structures. It is something of a civic boneyard. Besides the giant beams from the 19th-century railroad viaduct, there's a row of Corinthian columns, saved from what was the old Stix School.