On March 29, for the third time in as many years, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will return to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The first half of the event, AEW Dynamite, is televised live on TBS, while the second half of the show will be taped for AEW Rampage, to air on TNT in the near future.

The professional wrestling company, which was founded in early 2019, has quickly built a loyal and energetic following as an alternative or complement, depending on your perspective, to the other big-league wrestling company, WWE. One of the first wrestlers signed to AEW was wrestling legend Chris Jericho, a former WWE Superstar. In AEW, Jericho leads the Jericho Appreciation Society. When asked what separates AEW shows from other wrestling events, Jericho sums it up in one word: “Fun.”

Jericho, whose legal name is Christopher Keith Irvine, also has a special connection to St. Louis outside of professional wrestling. His father, professional hockey player Ted Irvine, played for the St. Louis Blues from 1975 to 1977, and his family lived in Chesterfield for those years.

The Post-Dispatch recently interviewed Jericho to learn more about the upcoming St. Louis AEW shows as well as his childhood memories of living in the St. Louis area in the 1970s.

What can fans expect at Dynamite and Rampage shows at Chaifetz on March 29?

I think we've been to St. Louis a few times, and St. Louis has always been such a great wrestling town. I think that people who have seen AEW know that there's a real party vibe to our shows that's different from all of the wrestling shows. That's something that we take great pride in. Our matches are a little bit crazier, a little bit better; the characters a little bit more over the top. It's one of those things, if you've seen us, you know, if you haven't, then what are you waiting for? Because it’s probably, if you could boil it down to one word, it's just fun. It's fun coming to an AEW show.

You’ve had feuds with Action Andretti and Ricky Starks in recent months. Tell us about those feuds, and how you’ve helped put new wrestlers over in the company.

That’s kind of my job here, amongst other things, in AEW, is to put the spotlight on younger guys ... some up-and-coming talent that we really want people to get to know over the next few years. ’Cause that's the idea: When AEW started, it was kind of fully on my back. I was kind of the most known name. Obviously, Kenny [Omega] and the [Young] Bucks had an international name, but in the states, they weren't as well known. Cody Rhodes wasn't the Cody he is now. Same with [John] Moxley. So I knew from early on in AEW that I had to do what I could to put the spot on some younger guys; let's build some names so we have more than just one giant star. And now I think we're at the point where we have probably a dozen giant stars in AEW, which is great. And then we continue to build and grow our younger roster, and that's what keeps the business and the company vibrant, alive and continuing to grow.

Nobody had ever really heard of [Action Andretti] before until we did the match together where he beat me. He was kind of one of the exceptions to the rule of how you build someone slowly — let's bring him in right at the highest of levels to see how he adapts. ... He’s a really great example of how we're willing to do things a little bit differently to get people to the next level as quickly as we can.

You’ve been constantly reinventing who Chris Jericho is throughout your career. Tell us about some of your latest incarcerations: the Wizard, the Ocho, the Demo-God.

It comes from David Bowie, who's a huge influence on me. How he was always changing and morphing who he was as an artist and as a performer. And even though it always had a vibe with David Bowie to it, the looks would be different. You could go to a Halloween party dressed as David Bowie and there’d be eight other Bowies there and they all looked different. And that's kind of what I wanted to do with Chris Jericho — every Halloween where you see someone's going as Chris Jericho, but it's the Y2K Jericho, the Wizard Jericho, the Lionheart or whatever. And that's just something, when it feels right ... the Ocho was a really cool idea, and let's just stick with that for a while. Same thing with the Wizard. I think that the worst thing is that sometimes I move on from one character to the next too quickly, but I go with what my instincts tell me to do. And I can always go back to the Wizard and I can go back to the Demo-God. And right now the Ocho is kind of what I'm doing, but it's still all Chris Jericho — it’s different coats of paint.

The Jericho Multiverse.

[Laughs.] Exactly. That's right. Totally.

The last time you were in St. Louis with AEW, you had a hair match with Ortiz, resulting in Ortiz having to cut his hair. Tell us about that show and any other significant memories you’ve made in St. Louis.

St. Louis has always been a great city for me in the fact that I've won two world titles in St. Louis — I beat the Rock for the WCW Championship, I believe in 2001, and I beat the Undertaker for the WWE championship in, I think, 2009 or 2010. I've won the world title eight times and two of them have been in St. Louis. ... I have a lot of great memories there. The Ortiz match was awesome; we had a great match. I had one of the all-time greatest finishes in my career [in that match with Ortiz] where Eddie Kingston hit me, and everyone in the place thought for sure that Chris Jericho was going to shave his head that night. There's certain areas of the country which are just great wrestling cities, with great wrestling audiences, great rock and roll audiences, and a great Chris Jericho audience, and St. Louis obviously is one of them. And the fact that I lived in St. Louis for two years is probably, in the cosmic universe, one of the reasons for that.

Your father, Ted Irvine, was a professional hockey player and played on the St. Louis Blues in the 1960s and 1970s. Any words of encouragement for our St. Louis Blues?

Oh yeah. I remember for two years I lived in Chesterfield, from kindergarten to grade one in St. Louis. ... I remember going to the Checkerdome. There was a restaurant called Sam Wilson's that had like donuts in a bag for dessert — there's some mid-1970s St. Louis trivia for you right there. [Laughs.] I’ll always have an affinity for the Rangers, the Kings and for the Blues, ’cause my dad played for all three of those teams. The Blues are definitely in my top four. And it was cool to see when the Blues won the Stanley Cup a few years ago and they had the Zamboni in the parade, and all the former Blues names with the Zamboni. And you can see Ted Irvine right near the top of it; it’s in alphabetical order. It just happened to be right there. It was cool.

Last week the four pillars made their first appearance in a segment on AEW, and MJF implied that Sammy Guevara built his name on your back. Do you think Sammy is ready to challenge for the belt you once held?

Absolutely. Sammy is another one of my “projects.” ... I saw [Sammy] on an indie show and I said, ‘This guy looks great, and he moves great,’ and suddenly he's in [the AEW faction] the Inner Circle, day one. And when we started the Jericho Appreciation Society, I added him as well, because he’s another guy that I believe can really achieve huge things here in AEW. And he already has. And he’s just continuing to build on that with this storyline with MJF, Darby Allin and Jack Perry, Jungle Boy. Sammy fits right in there. He's ready to go to the next level and it's exciting to see what he's gonna accomplish.

You’ve been in WWE, WCW, ECW and AEW. For readers unfamiliar with AEW, what sets the company apart? Why should they tune in?

I think there's just more of a party atmosphere with AEW. We really concentrate on our in-ring product rather than our backstage or interviews in the ring, which we [do] have. But I think the wrestling is the difference, and it's just fun to come to one of our shows. You can see that when you watch Dynamite or Rampage every week. Like I said, and I know how great of a wrestling city St. Louis is. And it's one of the reasons why we're back again so soon. I mean, the Ortiz match was just over the summer, and here we are again, probably six, seven or eight months later, back again in St. Louis. And we take great pride in coming to your city and bringing the great rock and roll show that we have.

Can you give us any hints about what you or the Jericho Appreciation Society will be doing at the St. Louis shows?

I love when people ask that because it's a weekly kind of a cliffhanger, a weekly serial, if you will. And so like you said, we have to see what happens this week before we'll know exactly what happens next week. I think I have some ideas, but I wouldn't wanna spoil them for you. But needless to say, the JAS will be there in full force in St. Louis, including myself, and there'll be some shenanigans and some tomfoolery happening for sure.