After two years of alternative celebrations, Fair Saint Louis returns to downtown St. Louis July 2-4

After switching celebrations up for two years because of the pandemic, on Wednesday Fair Saint Louis announced dates for a more traditional fourth of July celebration.

Fair Saint Louis will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 2-4 at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

The festival will include family-friendly activities, an esports championship, live entertainment, and a fireworks show under the Gateway Arch on July 4. The esports championship, the Gateway LegendsTM Collegiate Invitational and High School Open, will take place at Ballpark Village.

America’s Birthday Parade, which is organized separately from the fair, will kick off on Market Street on 10 a.m. July 2.

The traditional fair wasn’t held last year, but organizers did arrange a fireworks show on the riverfront on July 4. In 2020, the Fair Saint Louis celebration was virtual.

More details and an entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Details can be seen at fairsaintlouis.org and their social media pages.

The fair is accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners. For more information, email info@fairsaintlouis.org.

