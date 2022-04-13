After two years of alternative celebrations, Fair St. Louis returns to downtown July 2-4

After switching up celebrations for two years because of the pandemic, Fair St. Louis organizers on Wednesday announced plans for a more traditional July Fourth event.

Fair St. Louis will take place Saturday-Monday, July 2-4, at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village downtown.

The festival will include family-friendly activities, an esports championship, live entertainment and a fireworks display July 4 under the Gateway Arch. The esports championship, the Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational and High School Open, will take place at Ballpark Village.

America’s Birthday Parade, which is organized separately from the fair, will step off at 10 a.m. July 2 on Market Street.

The traditional fair wasn’t held last year, but organizers did present a fireworks display July 4 on the riverfront. In 2020, Fair St. Louis was virtual.

More details and an entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Other details are available at fairsaintlouis.org and on social media.

The fair is accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners. For more information, email info@fairsaintlouis.org.

