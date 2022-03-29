After two years of pandemic delays, St. Louis PrideFest returns downtown June 25-26

After being postponed for two years because of the pandemic, the traditional St. Louis PrideFest will return downtown June 25-25, organizers announced Tuesday.

This year’s theme will be “Together Again.”

They also announced that McDonald’s will be a presenting sponsor for the grand parade on June 26.

“To have McDonald’s, one of the biggest brands in the world, partnering with the LGBTQIA+ community, sends a strong statement about the importance of embracing true diversity,” Pride St. Louis president Brandon Reid said in a statement. “PrideFest is a celebration of togetherness and acceptance and we welcome McDonald’s to our festival experience.”

The festival is in its 41st year. In August, Pride St. Louis hosted a "Pride is Alive" festival in downtown's Ballpark Village.

Earlier this month, Tower Grove Pride announced it will return this year on Sept. 24-25 in Tower Grove Park.

