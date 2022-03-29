 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After two years of pandemic delays, St. Louis PrideFest returns downtown June 25-26

A Hot Time at the Pride Parade downtown

The brightly colored Balloon Brigade danced down Market Street to blaring dance music on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

After being postponed for two years because of the pandemic, the traditional St. Louis PrideFest will return downtown June 25-25, organizers announced Tuesday.

This year’s theme will be “Together Again.”

They also announced that McDonald’s will be a presenting sponsor for the grand parade on June 26.

“To have McDonald’s, one of the biggest brands in the world, partnering with the LGBTQIA+ community, sends a strong statement about the importance of embracing true diversity,” Pride St. Louis president Brandon Reid said in a statement. “PrideFest is a celebration of togetherness and acceptance and we welcome McDonald’s to our festival experience.”

The festival is in its 41st year. In August, Pride St. Louis hosted a "Pride is Alive" festival in downtown's Ballpark Village.

Earlier this month, Tower Grove Pride announced it will return this year on Sept. 24-25 in Tower Grove Park.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zack Snyder wins two fan-voted awards at the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News