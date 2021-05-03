Alton and Grafton to host Thursday night fireworks shows during the summer

In an effort to get more people visiting Alton and Grafton during the week, the tourism bureau there will host a weekly series of fireworks shows there on Thursday night from June 3 to Sept. 9, with the exception of July 1.

Each city will host a show at about 9 p.m.

“We are celebrating our summer travel season and encourage people to get out and explore our region,” Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said in a statement. The bureau is hosting the fireworks shows, and he added that Alton and Grafton both do “very well” on weekends.

The Alton show will launch from the parking lot of Landmarks and Henry streets on the riverfront. Grafton’s will launch from Grafton Lighthouse Park.

Businesses are encouraged to offer specials on Thursday nights, and the Grafton Ferry has added Thursday to its schedule. A farmer’s market will also take place on Thursdays in Grafton as well as the Grafton Music in the Park concert series. Both of the events will take place before the fireworks. An Alton Night Market is also held on Thursday nights on Broadway.