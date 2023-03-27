Piasa Park in Alton, which includes a giant Piasa Bird mural painted on a limestone cliff, will get a makeover and new visitor center in the hopes to attract more visitors to the region.

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau plans to put the project out for bids this summer with a goal of spring 2025 as a completion date.

The bureau will present details and renderings to the Alton Riverfront Commission at Alton City Hall at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend and give feedback.

It received a $10 million Illinois Capital Bill Grant to redevelop and enhance the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway in Alton and Hartford. This is part of that work. The park is along Highway 100 about a mile north of downtown Alton.

The bureau manages the 33-mile scenic byway that runs from Hartford to Pere Marquette State Park. The park would include a new 4,500 square foot Byway Discovery Center, which will become the new Alton Visitor Center.

Inside, there will be exhibit space, a gift shop, lecture space and restrooms. It will have green design elements like solar panels on the roof, and its entryway will reflect the sweeping lines of the Clark Bridge, and the stone facade reflecting the limestone bluffs.

The redesigned park will include landscaping, water retention ponds, lighting, outdoor gathering spots, interpretive panels and kiosks, and parking with space for buses.

“We are committed to moving this project forward without delay and have it serve as a key milestone in our overall byway activation timeline,” tourism bureau president Cory Jobe said in a statement. “This is just the beginning.”

The Piasa Bird has been painted on the bluffs for at least 25 years. It’s a replica of a drawing that French explorers Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet spotted on the bluffs in 1673. Marquette wrote in his diary that the bird had a beard like a tiger and a face like a man. According to legend, the bird ate dozens of Illini tribe members, swooping down and snagging them with its talons, before warriors killed it.

Design and engineering firms working on the redevelopment project include SMS Engineers of Alton, Henderson Associates Architects of Edwardsville, Kennedy Hutson Associates Architects of Monticello, Illinois, and the Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, Illinois.