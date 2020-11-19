 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ameren Thanksgiving Day Celebration to air at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, no live parade this year
0 comments

Ameren Thanksgiving Day Celebration to air at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, no live parade this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Thanksgiving Day Parade

Parade participants pull the ballon likeness of Ameren Missouri mascot Louie the Lightning Bug during the 35th annual Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

The Ameren Thanksgiving Day Celebration will now air on KMOV (Channel 4) at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, an hour later than the previously announced time, organizers said Thursday.

The traditional, in-person parade has been canceled because of the pandemic, but the televised, hour-long special will still focus on regional attractions, charities, and include traditional parade entertainment.

More information about the show can be found at christmasinstlouis.com/thanksgiving-day-parade/

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Restaurants

Noboleis Vineyards shares one of the most exciting aspects of wine drinking

  • 0

Angie Geis of Noboleis shares her passion about how wine evolves as it ages and explains the many uses of her Chambourcin as she pours a glass with Cat Neville of Feast Magazine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports