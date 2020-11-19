Ameren Thanksgiving Day Celebration to air at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, no live parade this year

The Ameren Thanksgiving Day Celebration will now air on KMOV (Channel 4) at 10 a.m. Nov. 26, an hour later than the previously announced time, organizers said Thursday.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Nelly to portray Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly biopic
-
St. Louis native Gabriel Basso stars in 'Hillbilly Elegy' on Netflix
-
Nelly lands his first perfect score and heads to the 'Dancing With the Stars' finals
-
Sterling K. Brown joins Metro Theater's virtual reading of 'A Christmas Carol'
-
With virus surging and restrictions tightening, St. Louis-area restaurants confront difficult winter
The traditional, in-person parade has been canceled because of the pandemic, but the televised, hour-long special will still focus on regional attractions, charities, and include traditional parade entertainment.
More information about the show can be found at christmasinstlouis.com/thanksgiving-day-parade/
Tags
Watch more
Angie Geis of Noboleis shares her passion about how wine evolves as it ages and explains the many uses of her Chambourcin as she pours a glass with Cat Neville of Feast Magazine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.