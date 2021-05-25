America’s Birthday Parade returns to downtown St. Louis July 3

America’s Birthday Parade will return to downtown St. Louis on July 3 after taking an in-person year off because of the pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

The parade, in its 138th year, steps off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza marching west to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV Channel 4 and will feature elements from the Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, which were all canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Organizers presented a virtual parade online last year.

The theme is “America the Beautiful.” it will include nearly two dozen floats, 14 marching bands from around here and around the country, more than 250 dancers, antique fire engines, giant helium balloons, and musical performances by Audri Bartholomew of “The Voice,” SJ McDonald of “American Idol” and the Red and Black Brass Band.

No announcement has been made yet about Fair St. Louis, but fair chairman David Estes Tuesday that an announcement on plans is imminent.

The parade will follow the federal, state and local restrictions that are in place regarding social distancing and face masks. The most up-to-date restrictions and recommendations will be posted on americasbirthdayparade.com

The parade used to be called the Veiled Prophet parade The parade has traditionally included a float with the Veiled Prophet and the most recent debutante honored as the Queen of Love and Beauty.

