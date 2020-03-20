Anheuser-Busch Brewery will turn holiday lights back on during coronavirus crisis

If you missed the holiday lights at Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis, or you simply want a little pick-me-up in uncertain times, the brewery plan to turn the lights back on after sunset Friday. That’s right around 7:15 p.m. in St. Louis.

The light display will be ongoing, said a spokesman.

“We’ve been inspired by Americans decorating their homes with holiday lights in the spirit of togetherness during these tough times,” said a statement from the brewery. “Stay calm, stay safe, and if you can, please stay home.”

So how do they want you to you enjoy the lights? Join the brewery virtually, they say, by following them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The brewery will not be open for people to drive or walk through, but people will be able to see the lights from surrounding streets if they are out driving. The brewery is at 1200 Lynch Street.

