Another one bites the dust: Hispanic festival canceled but may move online

FLORISSANT — A Hispanic festival scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Florissant has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers of the 2020 Fiesta in Florissant Festival, which was to be held in Knights of Columbus Park, said they were looking for options to coordinate a virtual festival to showcase the arts and culture of the Hispanic community. They said the festival would return next year.

“We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event but we know it’s the right decision for our Hispanic, Florissant and entire St. Louis community,” the group, Hispanic Festival Inc., said in a news release. “We will be exploring options to coordinate a virtual Fiesta in Florissant experience to continue to showcase the arts and culture of the Hispanic community. Updates will be shared soon.”

For more information call 314-837-6100 or visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com.

