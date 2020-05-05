You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another one bites the dust: Hispanic festival canceled but may move online
0 comments

Another one bites the dust: Hispanic festival canceled but may move online

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Fiesta in Florissant

Zumba instructor Idalia McNulty, of Maryland Heights, leads audience members through a dance routine Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Fiesta in Florissant at Knights of Columbus Park. Photo by Morgan Timms, mtimms@post-dispatch.com

 Morgan Timms

FLORISSANT — A Hispanic festival scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Florissant has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers of the 2020 Fiesta in Florissant Festival, which was to be held in Knights of Columbus Park, said they were looking for options to coordinate a virtual festival to showcase the arts and culture of the Hispanic community. They said the festival would return next year.

“We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event but we know it’s the right decision for our Hispanic, Florissant and entire St. Louis community,” the group, Hispanic Festival Inc., said in a news release. “We will be exploring options to coordinate a virtual Fiesta in Florissant experience to continue to showcase the arts and culture of the Hispanic community. Updates will be shared soon.”

For more information call 314-837-6100 or visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports