The city of Arnold has canceled its Independence Day celebration, set for June 29, because of flooding.
The celebration was supposed to be in the 68-acre Arnold City Park, and all of it is under water from the nearby Meramec River.
“We absolutely hate it. It’s the worst thing for us to cancel an event,” said Teresa Kohut of the city’s parks and recreation department. “We’ve been kind of putting it off, putting it off. We finally said it’s not going to happen."
When the water finally does recede, there will be damage to the park, she said. The park itself has been closed since early May.
The event, which usually runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., includes live music, fireworks, food vendors, and a petting zoo. The city wanted to give vendors enough notice of as well as let people know to make other plans. The event will not be rescheduled, and the city doesn’t have another venue big enough to accommodate the crowds.
The city’s Saturday morning farmer’s market has relocated to the city’s recreation center because of the flooding in the park, Kohut said.
In other flooding-related news, the Portage Des Sioux Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library will be closed due to flooding, library officials said. Fines on materials checked out at the branch will be waived, and other materials can be renewed online or returned to any county library branch.