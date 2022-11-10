$1 million gift to pay for outdoor artwork at Griot Museum of Black History

A $1 million art project by internationally known architect David Adjaye will grace the Griot Museum of Black History in north St. Louis next year. The project, whose groundbreaking is scheduled this month, is financed by a gift from members of the Taylor family.

Adjaye, perhaps best known in the United States for leading the design of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, is of Ghanian descent. Born in Zimbabwe, where his diplomat father was working, his family later moved to Great Britain. He was knighted there in 2017 for his contributions to architecture. The project at the Griot will be his first permanent public artwork.

The public project in St. Louis will be an earthwork made of materials from the region. Called "Asaase III," a rendering shows curved sculptures resembling walls of varying heights. They will be placed outside the museum, 2505 St. Louis Avenue.

Lois Conley, founder of the Griot, said in a news release: “The addition of this significant piece of art to The Griot Collection marks another historic event for us as we celebrate our 25th anniversary. We appreciate the level of exposure that being selected as the home for this major work, by such a renowned architect, will bring to the Museum, the St. Louis Place neighborhood, and North St. Louis more broadly."

The piece, expected to be completed in April, was commissioned by Counterpublic, a local public art platform founded in 2019 by Lee Broughton and James McAnally. Counterpublic is organizing a public art initiative for next year to open in April and run into July.

Broughton and his wife, Chrissy Taylor, funded the art by Adjaye, the news release said. Taylor is president and chief executive officer of Enterprise Holdings.