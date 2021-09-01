16 St. Louis arts organizations join growing list requiring vaccinations or negative tests

At Powell Hall, for example, a photo ID and either a physical vaccination card or a photo of the card are required. The unvaccinated and children under 12 will have to provide proof a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.

In some cases, the policies go into effect on different dates. The SLSO’s, for example, begins Sept. 13. At Stages, it’s Sept. 24. Again, it’s best to check with each organization when making plans to attend.

Patrons also are required to wear face masks unless they are eating or drinking.

A number of St. Louis-area establishments have enacted vaccination policies in recent weeks, including Delmar Hall, the Factory, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Off Broadway, the Pageant and others.