2022-23 season at Black Rep includes 'Death of a Salesman'

The Black Rep (copy)

Ron Himes

 Courtesy of Opera Theatre of St. Louis

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company has announced its 2022-23 season, including plays by Arthur Miller, Dominique Morisseau and other notable dramatists.

A highlight of the Black Rep's 46th season will be Miller's “Death of a Salesman,” an American classic that founder and producing director Ron Himes said will be seen “through an African American lens.”

The season will be presented at Washington University's Edison and Hotchner Studio theaters and at COCA's Berges Theatre.

The schedule:

Sept. 7-25: "The African Company Presents Richard III" • Carlyle Brown's fact-based drama about competing productions of a Shakespeare play. (Edison Theater)

Jan. 11-29: "Death of a Salesman” • The iconic Arthur Miller play about the American dream and one man's frustrated efforts to live up to it. (Edison Theater)

Feb. 1-26: "The Light" • Loy A. Webb's tale of a young couple who are contemplating a future together while reflecting on the past. (Hotchner Studio Theater)

March 29-April 16: "Skeleton Crew” • The plight of autoworkers whose jobs are threatened is at the heart of this drama by Morisseau. (Berges Theatre)

May 3-21: "Eubie!" • The acclaimed musical featuring the songs of Eubie Blake. (Edison Theater)

The Black Rep will also launch “Phoenix Rising,” a series focusing on new works and new artists. Details will be announced later.

Subscriptions are available now. For more information, visit theblackrep.org.

