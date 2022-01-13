9 St. Louis-area arts organizations receive NEA grants

Nine arts organizations in the St. Louis area have received grants totaling $160,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grants range from $10,000 to such organizations as the East St. Louis Arts and Culture Coalition and Dance St. Louis up to $40,000 to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Cinema St. Louis’ award of $20,000 must be used to support its signature event, the St. Louis International Film Festival.

“Every year you hold your breath and hope” for a grant to come through, executive director Cliff Froehlich said.

The money will help pay fees associated with screening festival movies, pay travel expenses for visiting filmmakers and more, he said.

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis received a grant of $10,000. The longtime charitable organization supports children with physical and developmental disabilities by providing medical equipment and therapy, summer camp and also a performing arts program.