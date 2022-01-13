9 St. Louis-area arts organizations receive NEA grants

Nine arts organizations in the St. Louis area have received grants totaling $160,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grants range from $10,000 to such organizations as the East St. Louis Arts and Culture Coalition and Dance St. Louis up to $40,000 to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Cinema St. Louis’ award of $20,000 must be used to support its signature event, the St. Louis International Film Festival.
“Every year you hold your breath and hope” for a grant to come through, executive director Cliff Froehlich said.
The money will help pay fees associated with screening festival movies, pay travel expenses for visiting filmmakers and more, he said.
Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis received a grant of $10,000. The longtime charitable organization supports children with physical and developmental disabilities by providing medical equipment and therapy, summer camp and also a performing arts program.
The NEA grant is specifically directed toward Variety's performing arts program. Every year, the organization presents a professionally produced musical; children with special needs appear onstage with other teens who are interested in theater, along with theater professionals from St. Louis and elsewhere.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s production was presented online; plans are still up in the air about this year’s show.
“Having the continued support of the NEA allows us to offer programs," the organization’s executive director Brian Roy said. "They may not be the same, but they will give these amazing kids the chance to have a really impactful experience.”
The organizations receiving grants:
• Center of Creative Arts (COCA), $30,000
• Cinema St. Louis, $20,000
• Creative Reaction Lab, $10,000
• Dance St. Louis, $10,000
• East St. Louis Arts and Culture Coalition, $10,000
• Intersect Arts Center, $10,000
• St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, $40,000
• St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, $20,000
• Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, $10,000
In all, the NEA distributed more than $32 million in grants to nearly 1,500 organizations throughout every state, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. This is the first round of grants to be awarded in 2022; another round of NEA grants will be announced in several months.