Ben, an Andean bear, made more than a few headlines last month when he escaped from his enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo — twice.

His antics made us reflect on other local bad-news bears — maybe not so much bad as misunderstood.

For good measure, we threw in some beloved bears. The region is a honeypot, after all.

Who are we kidding? We love them all — more than the average bear.

Ben of the St. Louis Zoo

Andean, agile, 280 pounds and stronger than a series of cable ties with 450 pounds of tensile strength. Up for a challenge. Heard about "Cocaine Bear" opening in theaters. Almost doesn’t care zookeepers made him miss it.

The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bear of Eureka

Wandered into the boy’s bathroom of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Eureka in late May 2017, thankfully a time of year when students were out of school and a handful of staff got out of the building safely. Before being safely captured by conservation agents, the black bear clawed walls, toppled a few religious statues and maybe found God.

Huckleberry 'Huck' and Finley of the St. Louis Zoo

Orphaned grizzly siblings who have lived at the St. Louis Zoo’s Grizzly Ridge since 2017. Hobbies include digging, wrestling, looking for food in hidey-holes and swimming. On a hot St. Louis day, we almost want to plunge up and down in their pools with them, but we'll opt for a zoo Dole Whip instead.

The wandering bear of St. Louis County

This young black bear took a traipse through St. Louis County in May 2021, getting spotted in Fenton, Sunset Hills, Webster Groves and Brentwood before ending up tranquilized in a tree in a Richmond Heights front yard. He drowsily climbed down to waiting Clayton firefighters, perhaps relieved he didn’t have to navigate the Brentwood Target parking lot.

Bears of the Build-A-Bear Workshop

Birthed at the St. Louis Galleria by former chief executive bear Maxine Clark 26 years ago, the Build-A-Bear Workshop experience involves selecting a plush bear or animal skin, stuffing it with fluff and love, dressing and accessorizing it, and adopting it into its forever home. More than 200 million stuffed animals have come to life at Build-A-Bear locations in the United States and worldwide. We can only assume they would serve as appropriate emotional support bears for anyone who has had to tranquilize one.

Kali of the St. Louis Zoo

Huck and Finley’s neighbor Kali arrived at the St. Louis Zoo when Polar Bear Point was built in 2015. An orphan from Alaska, he’s a favorite weather barometer, and members of the local media often check in with him on the coldest and snowiest days, when he likes to play outside. On hot days, he’ll swim like Huck and Finley, or keepers will dump ice on the ground, where he’ll roll around, perhaps wishing for a Dole Whip.

The Bears of Stifel Theatre

The 10-ton limestone bears, one by sculptor Robert Cronbach and the other by his instructor Victor Holm, don’t stand sentry as much as they blatantly laze about the Market and 14th street entrance of Stifel Theatre. Comedian John Mulaney, in his 2017 show at the theater, marveled at the bears’ low muscle tone. He should have cut them some slack — the apathetic bears have been eyeing concertgoers and parade revelers since the 1930s, when the theater was built. Two smaller limestone bears by Chris Cassimatis and Jeff Metz were added outside the 14th Street entrance when the renovated theater reopened in 2011.

The bears are tired. They need a nap. Did the people go home yet?

Boo Boo, the teething bear

It was May 2014 — finals week. Washington University, whose mascot is a bear, brought in a petting zoo to help students destress. Boo Boo, a teething, baby black bear, was part of that zoo. Students absolutely loved him — until he chewed on 18 of them, causing a weeklong rabies scare. State inspectors eventually determined Boo Boo couldn’t have contacted rabies, and students who thought he'd have to be euthanized — and that they'd have to get rabies shots — breathed a sigh of relief.

The ‘St. Louis Honeybears’ of Grand Center

The four 20-foot-tall bear-shaped bottles of honey, painted in 2019 by San Francisco street artist and Ladue native fnnch on the Arts and Education Council building in Grand Center, are probably the sweetest bears in the St. Louis area.

They wouldn’t even think of trying to escape, climbing a tree in a Richmond Heights front yard, nibbling on undergrads, or leaving claw marks in the walls of an elementary school. Never. What kind of wild animal would do that?