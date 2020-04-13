After 12 years, Insight Theatre Company closes

Insight Theatre Company has closed after 12 years and 50 productions.

Maggie Ryan, the troupe's founder and artistic director, cited financial difficulties as the reason.

"We had hoped to open in November, but had not finalized on a production," Ryan said. "Unfortunately, we are unable to continue."

Insight productions in recent years included "Daddy Long Legs," "The Importance of Being Earnest," "The Revolutionists," "Shakespeare in Love" and "Silent Sky."

Insight's longtime home was Nerinx Hall's Heagney Theatre in Webster Groves. For its 10th-anniversary season in 2017, the troupe moved to the .Zack, an arts incubator in Grand Center established by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. Most recently, performances were staged at the nearby Grandel theater.

