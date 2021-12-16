After cancellation for 'artist illness,' Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' resumes Thursday

Wednesday evening's performance of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis production of “A Christmas Carol” was canceled. The production is expected to proceed as planned through Dec. 23, with performances resuming Thursday.

In a statement, Rep managing director Mark Bernstein said that the cancellation was “due to an artist illness and out of an abundance of caution.” Bernstein added that the theater company will “continue to monitor our cast and crew to ensure a safe experience for everyone.”