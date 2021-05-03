American Ballet Theatre coming to St. Louis — for free

In these COVID days, if people won’t go to the ballet, ballet will come to the people.
This summer, the storied American Ballet Theatre is reviving one of its more storied traditions, the road show. In the 1940s and '50s, the New York-based company traveled across the country, bringing classical and modern ballet to cities around America.
Because of the widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the ballet company is once again taking its show on the road. It will give outdoor, socially distanced performances in parks and parking lots in eight cities.
St. Louis’ turn is July 14. The company will perform for free at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park.
The program will last 50 minutes without an intermission. The pieces to be performed are Lauren Lovette’s "La Follia Variations," a work for eight dancers set to music by Francesco Geminani; Jessica Lang’s "Let Me Sing Forevermore," a pas deux blending ballet and jazz dance set to songs sung by Tony Bennett; Darrell Grand Moultrie’s "Indestructible Light," a celebration of American jazz music; and a classical pas deux.
Tickets may be reserved at stlshakes.org/abt.
In addition, two ABT dancers will teach 90-minute masterclasses the same day to intermediate-level dancers at 10 a.m. and advanced dancers at noon. These classes are limited to 14 students each and will be held at the Center of Creative Arts.
The process for reserving places in these classes has not yet been determined.
For more information, visit stlshakes.org/abt or call 314-287-3348.