American Ballet Theatre coming to St. Louis — for free

In these COVID days, if people won’t go to the ballet, ballet will come to the people.

This summer, the storied American Ballet Theatre is reviving one of its more storied traditions, the road show. In the 1940s and '50s, the New York-based company traveled across the country, bringing classical and modern ballet to cities around America.

Because of the widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the ballet company is once again taking its show on the road. It will give outdoor, socially distanced performances in parks and parking lots in eight cities.

St. Louis’ turn is July 14. The company will perform for free at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park.

The program will last 50 minutes without an intermission. The pieces to be performed are Lauren Lovette’s "La Follia Variations," a work for eight dancers set to music by Francesco Geminani; Jessica Lang’s "Let Me Sing Forevermore," a pas deux blending ballet and jazz dance set to songs sung by Tony Bennett; Darrell Grand Moultrie’s "Indestructible Light," a celebration of American jazz music; and a classical pas deux.

Tickets may be reserved at stlshakes.org/abt.