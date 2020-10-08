An online circus about the pandemic? Circus Harmony students hop on the virtual tightrope

The idea, says executive and artistic director Jessica Hentoff, was to provide Circus Harmony community members with a chance to express themselves.

“What’s really different about this show is the narrative,” she says. In addition to their acts, performers recorded monologues.

It gives a voice to our young people to the audience,” Hentoff says. “Because our students and alumni, they’re the ones that are going to be most impacted by how the pandemic is dealt with — in terms of the election, in terms of racial equity — and I think it’s important for people to hear what they have to say.”

While Oliver and Anna focused on a more positive quarantine experience, some performers tackled “heavier” topics, Anna says.

Lacy Graggs, 16, talks about her fear as she watches her mother work with COVID-19 patients. Kyran Walton, 19, a Circus Harmony alum, expresses his frustration with people pushing back against Black Lives Matter and his anxiety about the aftermath of the pandemic.

“With Circus Harmony being a social circus, that means it has to be used as teaching and performing of circus art to motivate social change,” says Hentoff, who hopes to raise $60,000 in 24 hours for Circus Harmony at the start of the show.