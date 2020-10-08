An online circus about the pandemic? Circus Harmony students hop on the virtual tightrope

In April, Circus Harmony reached out to its students, asking if they had any interest in making videos for an upcoming virtual show. Students were to design circus acts representing their feelings about the current state of events.
But Anna Layher, a 15-year-old student at Circus Harmony, couldn’t think of anything. An online circus about the pandemic? What would that look like?
It took until late July, when others were already turning in their work, for something to finally click: Anna wanted to do the act with her brother, Oliver, 19, a Circus Harmony alum himself.
Before the pandemic, the two hadn’t spent an extended period of time together since Oliver left for circus college in Montreal. But over five months of quarantine together, they grew closer. Their three-minute duo acrobatic act tells the story of their reconciliation and their playful, loving relationship.
Anna and Oliver’s performance is just one of 20 prerecorded acts that will be seen in “The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope,” the nonprofit circus’ virtual production. For the performers, Anna says, this “is an inside look at our lives in the pandemic and how we’re keeping our balance with circus and life.”
The show will feature at-home performances by Circus Harmony students and alumni. Each person filmed their act wherever they could — from backyards and decks to kitchens and local parks — and Circus Harmony edited them together to make one continuous show.
The idea, says executive and artistic director Jessica Hentoff, was to provide Circus Harmony community members with a chance to express themselves.
“What’s really different about this show is the narrative,” she says. In addition to their acts, performers recorded monologues.
It gives a voice to our young people to the audience,” Hentoff says. “Because our students and alumni, they’re the ones that are going to be most impacted by how the pandemic is dealt with — in terms of the election, in terms of racial equity — and I think it’s important for people to hear what they have to say.”
While Oliver and Anna focused on a more positive quarantine experience, some performers tackled “heavier” topics, Anna says.
Lacy Graggs, 16, talks about her fear as she watches her mother work with COVID-19 patients. Kyran Walton, 19, a Circus Harmony alum, expresses his frustration with people pushing back against Black Lives Matter and his anxiety about the aftermath of the pandemic.
“With Circus Harmony being a social circus, that means it has to be used as teaching and performing of circus art to motivate social change,” says Hentoff, who hopes to raise $60,000 in 24 hours for Circus Harmony at the start of the show.
Although this is one of its first pandemic performances, Circus Harmony has continued teaching many of its classes virtually. “Quaran-training,” Hentoff calls it. Even then, Hentoff noticed that she isn’t able to reach as many students because of their inaccessibility to reliable internet service. As a result, classes moved outdoors, with masks and social distancing.
In a normal year, Circus Harmony, based at City Museum, organizes more than 700 in-person shows. This year, for example, there were plans for a trip to Puerto Rico, a monthlong performance with Circus Flora and an appearance at a Chicago circus festival.
Without the usual onstage interactivity of circus shows, Circus Harmony had to get creative with the organization of its virtual acts, which range from contortion to diablo to tumbling. In one act, for example, nine jugglers synchronously juggle across nine Zoom boxes. In another, a family of five unicyclers, including mom and dad, ride around a driveway, while holding onto one another.
“This is unlike any show we’ve ever done,” Hentoff emphasizes.
To show the range of acts and personal experiences represented in the show, she recites a quote from a Circus Harmony student, Will Hickey: “This is like a patchwork quilt and somehow, through stories, ties the quilt of our current lives together. And there’s a reason that a quilt is more beautiful than a blanket.”
What “The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope” • When 7 p.m. Oct. 10 • Where Access provided upon registration • How much Free, registration required • More info circusharmony.org/thebalancingact
