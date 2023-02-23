An Andean bear named Ben who escaped from his enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo earlier this month made another brief escape Thursday afternoon.

The bear escaped at about 1 p.m. “Zoo staff responded immediately and he’s now being transported back to his indoor holding area," zoo spokesman Billy Brennan wrote in a text at 1:45 p.m. "Guests and staff are safe and inside buildings at this time. We expect to have the ‘all clear’ shortly and operate normally."

Zoo staff members were unsure how he escaped.

On Feb. 7, Ben was discovered outside of his habitat at the River’s Edge around 8 a.m. and recaptured around 9:40 a.m., before the zoo opened. He was tranquilized and returned to his indoor holding area.

Zoo officials investigated and said they had no reason to believe any human fault or tampering led to his escape. “It would appear that the very curious bear meddled with the steel mesh in just the right spot of the outdoor habitat, causing a cable to give way, which then allowed the bear to work his way out. Team members will continue to inspect his habitat and make decisions to make it even more secure than it is now,” the zoo stated on social media.

Ben, who is 4 years old, arrived at the zoo in 2021. Andean bears are the only bears found in South America and are considered vulnerable due to poaching threats and habitat loss.

Zoo staff go through regular escape drills and training for such incidents, and has a set emergency response protocol. Several strange incidents recently at Dallas’ zoo have sparked national interest, including a man charged with stealing two monkeys. Someone also cut a hole in the fencing of a clouded leopard, allowing the animal to escape. The man was charged in that case, too.

In November 2007, a 40-pound cheetah escaped its yard at River’s Edge before being captured a half hour later. In August 2003, another cheetah escaped the yard by scaling a 10-foot wall and was lured back within 20 minutes. In April 2000, another cheetah cleared a moat and perched on its wall but didn’t clear a fence that separated her from the public.

In 1970, a venomous cobra escaped from its enclosure in the Reptile House and was found in a Reptile House crawl space 40 days later. Also in 1970, a baby sea lion climbed out of its pool over night, waddled across Hampton Avenue, and was found near maintenance sheds in Forest Park the next day.