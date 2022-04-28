As pandemic wanes, here's where St. Louis arts organizations stand on safety protocols

In September, 16 St. Louis-area arts organizations and venues responded to the pandemic by announcing a uniform policy requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test and the wearing of masks to attend or participate in indoor events.

Now, as CDC and local recommendations for such protocols continue to evolve, so too have the safety requirements of the various organizations.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, for example, is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative testing for admittance; masking is recommended but not required inside Powell Hall.

Some events, however, may require specific safety protocols. For the SLSO as well as all events, organizations and venues, it’s best to check online or to call for guidance before purchasing tickets or attending.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis, on the other hand, continues to require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or rapid test for admittance, while its masking policy has shifted from mandatory to strongly recommended. OTSL’s season is still a few weeks away, though, so policies may change along with current conditions and recommendations.

The Black Rep still requires proof of vaccination or negative testing as well as masking. That goes for Metro Theatre Company, too, although its next production, “In My Granny’s Garden,” will be staged at four different venues, two of them outdoors, so policies may vary for those shows. Dance St. Louis’ last production of its season, the Spring to Dance Festival at the Touhill on Memorial Day weekend, will also require proof of vaccination or testing, along with masking.

The Sheldon Concert Hall no longer requires proof or testing, and masks are optional, unless otherwise stipulated by the artists. For example, Tony winner Santino Fontana (replacing Laura Benanti), who performs April 29 at the Sheldon, requires face masks and either proof of vaccination or negative testing for audience members.

Proof of vaccination/testing is no longer required, but masks are either optional or strongly recommended at Jazz St. Louis, the Bach Society, and the panoply of Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues: the Grandel, the Dark Room, .Zack, the Big Top, the Marcelle, the Kranzberg, High Low, Central Stage, 3333 Washington, Sophie’s Artist Lounge and Hanson House. Again, there is the caveat that requirements may vary for specific events.

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, whose season begins in June, holds it events outdoors and has lifted vaccination and masking requirements, noting that it will continue to follow St. Louis city guidelines. The National Blues Museum, too, followed the city’s lead in ending its requirements in March.

The St. Louis Speakers Series recently held its last event of its season, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis won’t begin its next season until late August, so COVID protocols for those organizations are currently moot.

Stages St. Louis, whose season begins next month, expects changes to last season’s policies, but an announcement of those changes is pending.

In general, and as with the pandemic in general, the situation remains fluid. It’s best to check with each organization or venue to be advised of the up-to-the-minute policies and requirements before purchasing tickets and attending.