Nothing says romance like trying to fall in love in front of a full, paying audience.
The hugely popular "Bachelor" television franchise is coming to the Fox Theatre next spring, offering one local bachelor the chance to become romantically interested in one of a group of local bachelorettes picked from the audience.
Tickets for "The Bachelor Live on Stage" go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Fox. The show will take place March 13, 2020, and will include many of the same features that have made the reality TV show such a hit: the first-impression rose, the group-date challenges and of course the one-on-ones.
And this time, the audience gets to vote on the rose ceremony, helping to decide who does and does not get a chance at romance.
The host will be "Bachelor"-favorite Ben Higgins, who has appeared on "The Bachelorette," "The Bachelor," "Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?" (hint: they weren't) and "The Bachelor Winter Games."
Tickets will range from $40 to $175.