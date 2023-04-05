A traveling exhibition focused on the work of British street artist Banksy will open April 14 at City Foundry, an organizer revealed Wednesday.

"Banksyland" runs for just three days. Standard tickets are $29 plus tax and are sold through the event website. The show says that if visitors can't afford the ticket price, they can apply online for discounted or free entry.

Britt Reyes, VP of operations with "Banksyland," confirmed the location, which had been secret and is still not mentioned on the website.

Reyes said some profits from bar service will benefit a local arts group, although she said that would be arranged by City Foundry.

The exhibition includes artifacts and authenticated screen prints, but also photos and videos along with fabricated pieces, Reyes said. It is not authorized by Banksy, an anonymous artist whose graffiti and other art often comments on social issues. The excitement a new piece causes often leads to efforts to protect a piece of graffiti from being pried off a building or defaced.

Original art by Banksy has been sold at auction for millions of dollars.

The "Banksyland" exhibit has visits to 32 cities planned, often generating controversy over whether art lovers should support the unauthorized show. On Banksy's website, it says that only the artist's Pest Control Office has the right to license the work. Although he disavows copyright, he doesn't seem to approve of other entities making profits off his work:

"Only Pest Control Office have permission to use or license my artwork. If someone else has granted you permission, you don’t have permission. I wrote ‘copyright is for losers’ in my (copyrighted) book and still encourage anybody to take and amend my art for their own personal amusement, but not for profit or making it look like I've endorsed something when I haven’t."