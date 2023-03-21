Updated at 5:21 p.m. with comments and information from the Gladys Porter Zoo

Ben, the Andean bear from the St. Louis Zoo who gained notoriety in February by escaping twice from his habitat, is heading for sunnier skies.

On Tuesday, zoo officials announced that after considering Ben’s “specific and unique personality,” he is moving to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

That zoo, near South Padre Island, has a long history of working with Andean bears, and the habitat there has something the one here does not: a moat.

“We looked at all options,” Regina Mossotti, the St. Louis Zoo’s vice president of animal care, said Tuesday. “We love Ben. He’s such a character, the team that has taken care of him has fallen in love with him. He’s so fun, he’s so playful — we would love to be able to keep him here.”

Ben is 4 years old, about 280 pounds, and yes, smarter than the average bear.

Ben first escaped his enclosure Feb. 7, and was found just outside his habitat on the public path at the River’s Edge area and recaptured about 40 minutes later, before the zoo opened for the day. He had managed to tear apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of a door.

Zoo workers then added zip tie-like attachments made of stainless steel that had 450 pounds of tensile strength, but on Feb. 24, Ben managed to escape through those. That time, the zoo was open, and he was again on a public path, but was captured and transported back to his habitat within 45 minutes.

Even though the St. Louis Zoo’s habitat met species standards and the staffers cared for Andean bears in the past (with no escapees), they knew Ben was unique.

So while trying to figure out what to do next, they consulted with members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Andean Bear Species Survival Plan, the AZA Bear Taxon Advisory Group and the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo in New York. Ben was born at the WCS’s Queens Zoo and was on loan from there; he arrived in St. Louis in 2021.

Ben now lives in a nonpublic area of the St. Louis Zoo, where he can move indoors and out, and even splash in a pool. New pictures released of Ben Tuesday show him playing with a large, white plastic barrel and licking peanut butter off a ball.

There’s no set date for his departure, but he is moving “soon,” a spokeswoman said. He’s getting positive reinforcement training to help him become comfortable with the crate he will travel in for his journey to Texas.

A representative from the Queens Zoo flew to the Gladys Porter Zoo and looked at the habitat to determine it was a good fit, and St. Louis Zoo officials looked at photos. The Gladys Porter Zoo had been looking for an Andean bear since theirs passed away, said Steve Bircher, the St. Louis Zoo's curator of carnivores.

That bear, Monco, died in June 2022 at the age of 34. Several months before, a video of Monco taken at the Texas zoo went viral online and people thought he looked malnourished and distressed. The zoo responded with its own video, assuring that Monco was healthy and safe, and and exceeded the life expectancy of such bears, which is about 20 years. That zoo has had up to three Andean bears living there at a time, and is hopeful it will get another bear, a female, within the year.

Walter Dupree, the curator of mammals at the Gladys Porter Zoo, said his zoo is ready for Ben. “We’re confident it’s going to be good for Ben. It’s proved itself over the years,” Dupree said of the habitat. He said the moat, about 8 feet deep, is in the front of the exhibit.

“Monco used to enjoy jumping into it and swimming all day long on a hot day,” he said. They are adding a wire to the top of the 16-foot wall alongside the moat that will give a mild shock in case Ben climbs up it. “We’re not putting it anywhere he can get to it unless he pushes,” said Dupree.

This isn’t the Gladys Porter Zoo’s only experience with a determined bear. In 2014, a black bear named Oscar briefly escaped from its enclosure and slipped into a pool with some seals. The habitat was reinforced.

Bircher said the St. Louis Zoo has cared for all eight species of bears for more than 100 years. Andean bears are solitary by nature, and sometimes siblings can live together, Bircher said. Ben has a brother, but he is from a different litter.

While consulting with other experts in the field, they were surprised Ben could escape. “It was a learning experience for us,” he said. “Everyone will go back and look at their facilities and their barriers and make sure they are safe and secure.”

Andean bears are now listed as a vulnerable species, which mean they face a “high risk” of extinction in the wild, and their dramatic decline is due to deforestation. Experts believe fewer than 18,000 of them survive in the wild.