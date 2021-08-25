'Beyond Van Gogh' delays its opening until October

St. Louisans who want to immerse themselves in Vincent Van Gogh paintings (or projections, actually) will have to wait a bit longer.

The experience "Beyond Van Gogh" is staying overtime in Austin, Texas, and won't open here until Oct. 1, a news release says. It will run through Nov. 21 at the Galleria shopping center.

Using projection technology, the Expressionist paintings "come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses," says the exhibit's website. "Through his own words set to a symphonic score, we may come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work."

Tickets had been on sale for the previously scheduled opening of Sept. 16. Organizers said they were in touch with buyers to reschedule visits.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. For more information, go to vangoghstlouis.com.

The site of the exhibit, called the Starry Night Pavilion, is expected to also hold weekly yoga classes in the with St. Louis-based Yoga Buzz.

