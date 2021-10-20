 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Beyond Van Gogh' extends St. Louis exhibition until Jan. 2
0 comments

'Beyond Van Gogh' extends St. Louis exhibition until Jan. 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Beyond Van Gogh in St.Louis

Visitors take in the changing projections at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" on Oct. 1, 2021. The exhibition is housed inside a tent on the parking lot at the St. Louis Galleria. 

 Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Sunflowers will bloom through December in the "Beyond Van Gogh" experience in St. Louis.

The digital projection of 300 or so artworks has extended its stay until Jan. 2, the show announced Wednesday. The exhibition is housed inside a structure on the parking lot at the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights.

It was originally booked until Nov. 21, although it also arrived about two weeks late to St. Louis after its original announcement. 

Visitors take in the multimedia at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opened Friday, Oct. 1 in a large tent-like structure the St. Louis Galleria.

See more photos here and read more about the show here

Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The event is also providing a $5,000 grant to a winning school through Keep Live Alive St. Louis. Schools are encouraged to suggest their own projects in the grant application at keeplivealivestl.org.

An announcement from "Beyond Van Gogh" said the event is extended because of high demand. 

The exhibition is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Four entry times are available each hour. Tickets are sold only at vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $36.99 for regular adult tickets and $24.99 for children ages 5-15. Children under 5 are free. There are discounts for seniors and military personnel.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'You are as old as you feel;' Queen Elizabeth playfully declines 'Oldie of the Year' trophy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News