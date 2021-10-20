'Beyond Van Gogh' extends St. Louis exhibition until Jan. 2

Sunflowers will bloom through December in the "Beyond Van Gogh" experience in St. Louis.

The digital projection of 300 or so artworks has extended its stay until Jan. 2, the show announced Wednesday. The exhibition is housed inside a structure on the parking lot at the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights.

It was originally booked until Nov. 21, although it also arrived about two weeks late to St. Louis after its original announcement.

The event is also providing a $5,000 grant to a winning school through Keep Live Alive St. Louis. Schools are encouraged to suggest their own projects in the grant application at keeplivealivestl.org.

An announcement from "Beyond Van Gogh" said the event is extended because of high demand.