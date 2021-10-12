'Beyond Van Gogh' turns away visitors after generator breaks down

Several people showed up to see images of masterpieces Tuesday but found only a handwritten note taped to a door saying "Beyond Van Gogh" was temporarily closed.

A generator broke sometime after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the exhibition said.

A new one was ordered, and organizers believe the show will re-open at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Starry Night Pavilion set up on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall in Richmond Heights.

In the meantime, ticketholders can verify their ability to get in by calling customer service until 6 p.m. at 800-441-0819.

Those who were turned away today should email hello@vangoghstlouis.com to set up a new time to see the immersive experience. Put "St. Louis power outage" in the subject line.

A Post-Dispatch reader sent an email saying that other ticketholders who were turned away from the show "were not happy."