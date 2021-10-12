 Skip to main content
'Beyond Van Gogh' turns away visitors after generator breaks down
Beyond Van Gogh in St.Louis

Visitors take in the changing projections inside the "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 that is being held in a large tent like structure on a parking lot on the south side of the St. Louis Galleria. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Several people showed up to see images of masterpieces Tuesday but found only a handwritten note taped to a door saying "Beyond Van Gogh" was temporarily closed.

A generator broke sometime after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the exhibition said.

A new one was ordered, and organizers believe the show will re-open at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Starry Night Pavilion set up on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall in Richmond Heights.

In the meantime, ticketholders can verify their ability to get in by calling customer service until 6 p.m. at 800-441-0819.

Those who were turned away today should email hello@vangoghstlouis.com to set up a new time to see the immersive experience. Put "St. Louis power outage" in the subject line.

A Post-Dispatch reader sent an email saying that other ticketholders who were turned away from the show "were not happy." 

Some ticketholders have already had to exchange their tickets once after the show rescheduled its arrival in St. Louis by about two weeks. The show is schedule to run through Nov. 16.

"Beyond Van Gogh" involves digital projections, with music and words, incorporating more than 300 artworks by Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh. 

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. For more information, visit vangoghstlouis.com.

