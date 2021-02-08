Big Top, Circus Flora's Grand Center home, will reopen in March

The Big Top, home of Circus Flora, will reopen in March with a full schedule of entertainment provided by local arts organizations.
The Kranzberg Arts Foundation has announced that the tent in Grand Center will feature tech upgrades and new restrooms, and fully comply with COVID-19 mitigation policies.
-
40 mummies await at St. Louis Science Center, where its own baby mummy returns with new discoveries
-
St. Louis Zoo to transform part of Franklin County property to help save American red wolves
-
Old Courthouse to undergo second major renovation in its history
-
Fete de Glace ice carving festival in St. Charles gives sculptors a chance to shine
-
Roses or a roach? A creepy, crawly Valentine's Day gift option from the Butterfly House
In a statement, executive director Chris Hansen said that the foundation is "thrilled to bring one of St. Louis' favorite venues back to life" and "provide a safe and comfortable experience."
Through the remainder of 2021, the multipurpose venue will host events by organizations including Circus Flora, Dance St. Louis, the Big Muddy Dance Company, St Lou Fringe Festival and concert promoter Jamo Presents.
A full schedule of performances will be released later. For more information: kranzbergartsfoundation.org.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.