Big Top to reopen in March
Big Top to reopen in March

Circus Flora

Circus Flora's Big Top in Grand Center

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

The Big Top, home of Circus Flora, will reopen in March with a full schedule of entertainment provided by local arts organizations.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation has announced that the tent in Grand Center will feature tech upgrades and new restrooms, and fully comply with COVID-19 mitigation policies.

In a statement, executive director Chris Hansen said that the foundation is "thrilled to bring one of St. Louis' favorite venues back to life" and "provide a safe and comfortable experience."

Through the remainder of 2021, the multipurpose venue will host events by organizations including Circus Flora, Dance St. Louis, the Big Muddy Dance Company, St Lou Fringe Festival and concert promoter Jamo Presents. 

A full schedule of performances will be released later. For more information: kranzbergartsfoundation.org.

