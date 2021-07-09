Black Rep announces 45th-anniversary season

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company has announced its 2021-22 season, which will include works by esteemed playwrights August Wilson and Lynn Nottage along with those of up-and-coming dramatists.

This will be the 45th-anniversary season for the Black Rep, said founder and producing director Ron Himes.

"It's a milestone for us," Himes said. "Now, we're looking forward to the 50th anniversary."

Reaching that milestone is particularly gratifying after keeping the company intact during the pandemic, he said.

"I feel very, very fortunate," Himes said.

The schedule:

"Sweat" • Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winner about workers forced to confront issues of class and race. (Sept. 8-26, Edison Theatre, Washington University)

"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" • In this play by Nathan Alan Davis, a young man embarks on a quest to connect with a lost ancestor. (Jan. 12-30, Edison Theatre)

"Fireflies" • Donja R. Love's drama involves a marital conflict set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South. (Feb. 9-27, Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University)